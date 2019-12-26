Toni Romiti unloads the official video for Switch up Part 2

It’s all about Nostalgia & 808’s and for Toni Romiti’s latest release off her recent project. She takes us back down memory lane and remixes one of her popular songs titled “Switch Up” which gained over 25 million streams on her SoundCloud.

Illinois native Toni put together a shocking video in which, she and her culprits put an end to who she thought would never switch up on her, and when things unfold she has no choice but to cut him off (literally). Watch her latest video below, and after watching feel free to download her latest project “Nostalgia & 808’s” via Spotify.