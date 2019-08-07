Toni Morrison’s powerful lifelong legacy

Toni Morrison was a great American novelist, a social activist, and the first Black woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize in literature. Her powerful legacy will live on for the rest of time.

toni_morrison_getty_ringer.0.jpg

Toni Morrison passed away at the age of 88 this week and Jill Hopkins was joined on The Morning AMp by WBEZ South Side Reporter, Natalie Moore, to discuss Morrison’s powerful lifelong legacy ranging from her literary works to her social activism.

Jill and Natalie talk about the first time they ever read Toni Morrison’s books, including discussion of their mutual love of Morrison’s book “Beloved,” and about her incredible political and social activism.

