On Thursday, Oct. 14, Chicago’s own Victor Internet will return to live performance at Lincoln Hall. In anticipation, we’re looking back on his Oct. 2020 conversation with Vocalo morning host Bekoe.

Twenty-year-old Mexican-American producer and singer Victor Manuel Cervantes, better known as Victor Internet, blends a multitude of genres into his signature bedroom-pop-adjacent style. With monthly Spotify listeners reaching more than 485 thousand and a growing fanbase in Chicago and beyond, he’s played sold-out tours in support of artists like Still Woozy and Cautious Clay. His June 2021 single “LUV” was highlighted on Vocalo’s In Rotation playlist and was one of afternoons host Jill Hopkins’ top five In Rotation tracks for the month of July.

Victor Internet’s performance at Lincoln Hall, presented by Audiotree, marks the first show of the artist’s “Hello, Welcome Back!” three-show mini tour, with support from fellow Chicago artists LOWERLIPDRIP and adan diaz. According to the artists’ Instagram, Halloween costumes are “mandatory.”

Mornings host Bekoe spoke with Victor Internet in Oct. 2020 about his creative process, artistic evolution and keeping hope alive during lockdown — stream their conversation below, and learn more about the “Hello, Welcome Back!” mini tour on the Vocalo events page.

