TheoryMartinX works to overcome past struggles on new single and music video “Cigarette.”

“A lot of people find comfort in complacency, but if you make it out of those negative parts of life you will prevail.” – TheoryMartinX

Harvey, Illinois musician TheoryMartinX is starting 2022 off strong with his emotional January single “Cigarette,” which was featured on Vocalo’s “In Rotation” playlist for March. Incorporating aspects of hip-hop, R&B and jazz, with thoughtful lyrics pulling everything together, “Cigarette” is instantly captivating — but behind its infectiousness is a palpable sense of pain and vulnerability.

“Cigarette” transports listeners back to MartinX’s childhood as he witnessed his grandmother’s battle with cancer, only later coming to terms with his grief as an adult. This lyrical depth continues into the song’s later verses, where MartinX encourages listeners to lean into trust and self-love to work through their pain. Musically, “Cigarette” also blooms with beautiful production details like soft background harmonies and plinky thumb pianos.

Photo courtesy of the artist

The single’s music video, released on March 21, stars TheoryMartinX’s wife as his grandmother and his son as the artist himself, deepening the song’s exploration into the complicated relationships between love, pain and memory. The video pops off the screen with vibrant, nostalgic colors and shot composition underscoring the ties between TheoryMartinX’s past and future self.

We heard from TheoryMartinX about his mantra, his clothing company T.R.A.P. — short for “The Righteous Always Prevail” — and achieving success through positive affirmation.

Your bio says you grew up in Harvey, Illinois. Have you lived anywhere else? What about Illinois is special to you?

I lived in Harvey until I was 12 years old. Then my parents relocated us to Park Forest, Illinois. I was stationed in multiple states during my stint in the military. Illinois is home. I love the four seasons, especially the winter, and the food.

Tell us about your new single “Cigarette.” What is it about? What made you want to write and release it when you did?

“Cigarette” is a reflection piece. The song is dedicated to my grandmother, who passed away on my 16th birthday due to her battle with cancer. Honestly, the song was a therapy session for me. I was finally able to deal with the grief of losing her after all these years. As far as deciding to release it, it just felt like the right time.

Can you tell us a little bit about the process of making the music video for “Cigarette”? How does the video tie into the song’s themes?

The process of making the video was amazing. The video was shot by Director Southside, PKA Raji The One. I also have my mother and son in the video portraying significant moments my grandmother and I shared as a child. These were important times that I wish I could go back and help her through her struggles.

Tell us about T.R.A.P, or “The Righteous Always Prevail,” Clothing Company. When and why did you decide to start T.R.A.P? What does “The Righteous Always Prevail” mean to you? What do you most hope people will understand about it?

T.R.A.P is an acronym for “The Righteous Always Prevail.” I released an EP in May of 2020 along with a clothing line called T.R.A.P Clothing Company. The idea behind T.R.A.P is that we all have our struggles, whether it’s being imprisoned mentally or through our justice system. We all battle with addictions, whether it be sex, drugs, alcohol or any other vices people struggle with. At one point we all feel abandoned and lost. A lot of people find comfort in complacency, but if you make it out of those negative parts of life you will prevail. That’s the mantra. No matter what you’re going through, as long as you are diligent, “The Righteous Always Prevail.”

On your social media you call your listeners and followers “prevailers.” Why do you use that word specifically, what meaning does it carry for you?

I’m a firm believer in positive affirmation. The people I attract are “prevailers.” We are people who overcome and succeed, despite past or current situations.

What in your life is bringing you joy right now?

God truly brings me joy. I’m nothing without him, and I’m thankful for his love and grace. Outside of him, it’s my wife, kids and my close circle who add value to my life. They are my daily motivation to become better. Last but not least, video gaming.

There’s a few funny skits on your Instagram about gaming frustrations. What have you been playing recently? What game makes you rage the hardest, and why?

The current games I play are NBA2k22, Madden 22 and WWE 2k22. NBA2k22 definitely makes me rage. I’m very good at the game but the mechanics are just terrible.

What should your listeners and supporters be on the lookout for in 2022?

This year is going to be amazing be on the lookout for live shows, great interviews, awesome social media content, T.R.A.P Clothing Merch and The Righteous Always Prevail (Deluxe Edition) dropping later this year!

Do you have any words of wisdom that have always stuck with you?

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud [1 Corinthians 13:4-5]

Listen to TheoryMartinX on Spotify below, and follow him on Instagram .

Interview and introduction by George Chiligiris

Edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca and George Chiligiris

More From Vocalo: