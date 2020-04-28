TheHxliday, One Of Hip Hops Newest & Brightest Stars, Drops Video For “Save Me”

Often touted as the love child of The Weeknd, Sway Lee and Jaden Smith, rising artist TheHxliday (born Noah Malik Lee) is making waves as a compelling songwriter with addictive hooks.

The 18-year-old rapper is continuing to run full steam ahead with his brand new music video for “Save Me,” which was directed and edited by Cole Bennett (J. Cole, Kanye West, Eminem, and Juice Wrld’s “Lucid Dreams”). A gorgeous mashup of rap, R&B and pop, “Save Me” has the type of hooks that’ll find real-estate in your head for days. And now, there’s equally compelling visuals to go along with it. Yes. Please.

The video is the second collaboration between the rapper and Cole Bennett, one of today’s hottest Hip Hop videographers. Bennett is the founder of multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade and a rapidly rising force in the music video industry. After filming and releasing “Mistakes” together over four months ago (which teased “Save Me” at the end of the video), there was undeniable chemistry between the two creators.

Growing up in Maryland, TheHxliday watched his mother practice with her band ChicFlick and quickly fell in love with performing himself. He’s now amassed over 10 million streams after the Jan. 1 release of his EP Broken Halls. The charismatic young crooner combines synths and swag with stunning vocals to create a sound not only all of his own, but out of this world.

While he’s currently quarantining in Chicago, TheHxliday has teased about future collabs with artists such as Lil Baby and his upcoming album Dead Life. While there’s no release date yet, he has revealed it will be a chance for him to move on from his most lyrically-inspiring ex.

To say we’re excited would be an understatement! But until then, we’ll just keep watching “Save Me” on repeat and streaming Broken Halls, which you can listen to here:

