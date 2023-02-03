This week, Reggie Ponder reviews the new Tom Brady-centered comedy 80 For Brady, a film that also centers a group of veteran actresses with “unmistakable chemistry”.

80 For Brady follows four 80-year-old best friends — and New England Patriot super fans — as they trek from Boston to Texas to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The story is inspired by the real “Over 80 for Brady Club,” which consisted of five elderly women who lived in Boston and were friends for more than 70 years. All five were widowed, and after the loss of their partners they started watching the Patriots game at each other’s houses every week as a way to check in and to maintain their friendship. The film stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as the “80 for Brady” group, with the newly (and again) retired Tom Brady also making an appearance.

Reggie Ponder says, “Together, these ladies are a fun and interesting bunch. Their chemistry is unmistakable.”

Stream the rest of Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s thoughts on the film now on Spotify. 80 For Brady is currently in theaters.

Hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

