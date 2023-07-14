The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1’

The Mission Impossible franchise unveils a heart-pounding new chapter. Film critic Reggie Ponder shares his thoughts.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the thrilling first installment of the epic conclusion to the Mission Impossible franchise: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. As a formidable new super weapon looms, threatening the very existence of humanity, it falls upon Ethan Hunt and his trusted IMF team to thwart the impending catastrophe before time runs out.

With the fate of the world hanging precariously in the balance, Hunt embarks on a relentless global race, confronting an all-powerful adversary. But, faced with a seemingly-impossible choice, Ethan must decide what matters more, the lives of the ones he loves or fulfilling the mission at hand.

The cast includes Hayley Atwell as Grace, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickwell, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Pom Klementieff as Paris, and Esai Morales as Gabriel.



Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is currently in theaters.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

