The Reel Critic Speaks With The Cast Of ‘About My Father’

Attending the red carpet event for the Chicago premiere of About My Father, Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder got to speak with Robert De Niro, Sebastian Maniscalco and several other cast members of the comedic film.

Based on the true story of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (who grew up in the Chicago area), About My Father follows Sebastian and his father, played by Robert De Niro, as they visit his fiancé Ellie’s eccentric and wealthy family. The interaction leads to a significant culture clash, as Sebastian is from a working-class Italian American family and Ellie has a wealthy Italian American background. Ultimately, both sides are tested and learn to redefine what it means to be family.

In his interview with Reggie Ponder, Sebastian Maniscalco calls the film a “love letter to his father.” Bringing his father to the film’s premiere, Maniscalco was proud to present the piece knowing his father was alive to see it. Ponder also caught up with actress Leslie Bibb, who plays Sebastian’s fiance Ellie, and asked her about making a comedic piece.

“We had so much fun but when you do a movie you wonder are we catching what we are feeling in the moment when we are making the movie? Does it all translate in the film?” Bibb explained. “It did translate, we all have this chemistry and this great vibe.”

Listen to Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder’s assessment of both the film opening and of the film itself on Spotify above.

About My Father will be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Follow Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder on Twitter and Instagram

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Introduction written by Joshua X. Miller

More from Vocalo: