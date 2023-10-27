Current track

Title

Artist

“The Other Black Girl”: The Reel Critic Talks Best-Selling Thriller’s Screen Adaptation

Written by on October 27, 2023

On this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic,” Reggie Ponder discusses new series “The Other Black Girl.” 

The dramatic thriller series is the adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel, which focuses on the life of Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniels), the only Black woman working for Wagner Books — until the hiring of Hazel-May McCall (Ashleigh Murray). Rogers often felt undervalued, marginalized and othered as a result of being the only Black woman in the office, but McCall’s arrival changes Roger’s attitude and the two quickly become acquainted. But shortly after, strange occurrences begin, and a rift in their relationship(?) leads Rogers to uncover sinister secrets about the publishing house…

When writing the book, Zakiya Dalila Harris pulled from her own experiences working in publishing as the only Black editorial assistant and the only Black full-time employee on her floor, she told Entertainment Weekly in September. Reggie Ponder feels the show did a great job of highlighting some aspects of being the only BIPOC employee at an organization, but fell short in some others.

“The Other Black Girl” is currently streaming on Hulu. To hear Reggie Ponder’s thoughts on the series in full, check out this week’s segment of “The Reel Critic.” 

FOLLOW REGGIE “THE REEL CRITIC” PONDER ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The Reel Critic is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

More from Vocalo:

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailThe Reel Critic: What To Expect At The Chicago International Film Festival Default ThumbnailThe Reel Critic’s Chicago International Film Festival Mini Reviews The Reel Critic Reviews ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ The Reel Critic Reviews ‘You People’ The Reel Critic Double-Feature: ‘The Flash’ And ‘The Blackening’ The Reel Critic Talks the Chicago International Film Festival 
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Ine’a J Is Chicago’s “Pen Fairy”

October 27, 2023

JuJu MinXXX Spreads Self-Love Through Burlesque

October 26, 2023

The Voice Of The CTA Makes A Stop At Vocalo 

October 25, 2023

Continue reading

Next post

Ine’a J Is Chicago’s “Pen Fairy”

Thumbnail
Previous post

JuJu MinXXX Spreads Self-Love Through Burlesque

Thumbnail