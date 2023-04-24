The Other Art Fair Returns To Chicago April 27

This weekend The Other Art Fair returns to Chicago, “reframing” convention and emphasizing independent art for everyone.

Founded by London artist Ryan Stainer in 2011, The Other Art Fair gives new and emerging artists a physical space to showcase and sell their work without the formal structure of a gallery. The fair currently takes place in eight cities across the globe — Chicago, Dallas, Sydney, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Melbourne — and first opened in Chicago in 2018.

This year’s festival is making its return to Chicago from April 27 through 30 at a new location: Artifact Events in Ravenswood.

The goal of The Other Art Fair is to provide local and international artists with the opportunity to not only sell their work to both new and experienced collectors alike, but also to meet and network with other artists and art lovers face-to-face.

“Art should never be elite,” the fair’s website reads. “Here, art is for everyone. And we want you to experience it.”

The Other Art Fair Chicago is set to feature more than 100 artists, plus installations, interactive experiences, murals, workshops, DJ sets, live performances, local food trucks and more.

One interactive art experience is offered by photographer Max Li, who will be selling on-site tintype portraits Thursday through Sunday. Originating in the 1850s, tintype photography captures photos onto a metal plate, creating a tangible image which can last hundreds of years. Li uses a wet tintype process, which means each image needs to be developed within a few minutes of taking it. Each unique portrait will take approximately 15 minutes and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Portraits will be mailed to their owners directly after the fair.

Chicago Collage Community will also have interactive programming, offering five collage workshops led by artists Shahzaad Raja and Lo Marie, and the organization’s co-founder Christine Vilutis. Reserved spots for these workshops are available to add with tickets, again on a first-come, first-served basis. All supplies will be provided.

Other organizations at the festival include Chicago Artists Coalition, the We Were Never Alone Project, All Star Press, Pigment International and The Simple Good.

Local arts platform AMFM, founded by artist Ciera McKissick, also teamed up with The Other Art Fair to present Friday Late on April 28 — a night of programming during the art fair from 6 to 10 p.m. It’s set to feature mixes from DJs CQQCHiFRUIT and ​​Bonita Appleblunt, a drag performance from Ále Campos and other live performances by artists Bimbola Akinbola and Jupiter Brown. Hot Potato Hearts will also be holding a singles mixer during this time. All Friday Late programming is included with admission.

The Other Art Fair’s opening night offers a first look at the showcased works and live sets from DJs VAYDA and Blesstonio, and includes re-entry to the fair for the weekend.

Tickets for opening night Thursday or general admission Friday, Saturday and Sunday are available online. Prices increase after April 26. Find more information on what to expect from the fair at theotherartfair.com/chicago.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

