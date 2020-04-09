The O’My’s Are Back With Two New Singles: “Lullaby” and “Stepping Stone”

It’s always a relief to hear from our dear friends during a trying time.

That’s the feeling we get diving into the new two track release from The O’My’s today. These boys have always known how to keep it silky smooth and soulful, this new music is absolutely no exception. Two sweet, tight little grooves, brimming with energy just under the surface.

Stepping Stone features a a hauntingly sweet lead vocal dancing over snappy snare rolls and a euphoric synth pad that grows as the song mounts. Lullaby is driven by a soulful vocal and a warm piano that hugs you tight and never lets you go. Perfect music to soothe the anxiety of living in unprecedented times.

As bandmate Nick Hennessey said to Jill Hopkins as we premiered the track on The Morning AMP …

“We recorded stepping stone and lullaby in our home studios with friends. It feels good to share these songs made with love in the midst of all this craziness in the world. “

Check out the tracks below: