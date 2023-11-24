The Main Squeeze Spreads Love And Good Vibes To Thalia Hall

Backstage at Thalia Hall in October, R&B-funk-soul band The Main Squeeze sat down to discuss their journey from bars in Bloomington to traveling the world.

Today, keyboardist Ben “Smiley” Silverstein’s solo project, Smile High, released the new project The Vibetape in collaboration with The Main Squeeze. But last month, Silverstein, with lead singer Corey Frye and guitarist Max Newman, sat down with Vocalo’s Nudia Hernandez to discuss how the Squeeze came to be, and how they connect with audiences.

Begun in 2010 as a party band by a group of Indiana University students, funk ensemble The Main Squeeze has grown into a live music experience with a cult following and more than 1,000 shows under their belts. Sharing stages across the country with the likes of George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic, The Roots, Aloe Blacc and String Cheese Incident, and gracing festivals like Bonnaroo and Electric Forest over the past nine years, the band has gained listeners by the thousands in cities all over the map — from Chicago to Sydney and back again.

The group actually spent several years in Chicago, which lead singer Corey Frye still refers to as “the best city with the best food in the whole wide world,” but are currently based in Los Angeles.

Ben “Smiley” Silverstein, keyboardist for The Main Squeeze, and Vocalo’s Nudia Hernandez stand outside Thalia Hall just before the band’s Oct. 20 performance. Morgan Ciocca / Vocalo Radio

But back in Bloomington, Indiana, as students in the early ‘00s, the group formed out of the members’ shared love of music and started out performing covers and playing gigs around the local bar scene.

“At that point, we were just doing our favorite music and… top 40s from the ‘60s through the 70s through the 80s … and even some modern [music],” guitarist Max Newman expressed. “The covers have always been a way to draw new people in.”

Though the pandemic was largely difficult for artists, The Main Squeeze felt the involuntary slower pace was a sort of blessing as it provided them the opportunity to reset and focus on their creative endeavors. The band pivoted by creating a virtual hub on YouTube, where they connected with fans during a time when live performances were limited.

“Once we were able to get that up and going, the sky was the limit for us. Obviously, people were sitting at home looking for stuff to do,” Frye added. “The fact that we were together and not a lot of bands were, were together like that, it gave us an opportunity to play that music, play those shows, and just give people just a breath of fresh air in a time where there was a lot of confusion.”

The Main Squeeze lead singer Corey Frye and guitarist Max Newman performed amidst screaming fans at Thalia Hall. Morgan Ciocca / Vocalo Radio

The Main Squeeze has come a long way from solely performing covers, as they have released seven albums. Their most recent album was the live version of To Be Determined this past summer, which was originally released in April 2022. The band is currently on tour with dates extending into early February. For more information, visit mainsqueezemusic.com.

The Vibetape, a new collaborative album from The Main Squeeze and Smiley’s solo project Smile High, is out today on all platforms.

Interview by Nudia Hernandez

Video and audio editing and production by Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Photos by Morgan Ciocca

