Tayla Parx Drops Her New Single “Dance Alone” And Announces Upcoming Album

The Grammy-nominated writer of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next,” is back with a new song that perfectly speaks to our pandemic coping methods.

“Dance Alone” is Tayla Parx’s groovy new pop song with plenty of funk-inspired guitar pops and effortlessly smooth vocals. It makes us nostalgic for lovers we haven’t even met yet, and also for a time when we could sing and dance together in crowded venues. “‘Cause I don’t want nobody unless that somebody is you/ If I had anybody I would want somebody like you,” she sings.

Co-written by Parx, “Dance Alone” was produced by Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (H.E.R., J. Cole, Mac Miller) and Oscar Görres (The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX). In a press statement, Parx said the song “is about that deep desire to connect with someone in order to cope. We all have that special someone who makes us feel things where we literally ache for them or feel for them. It’s about human connection, which we all desperately need right now, and how we realize we are not alone.”

Sometimes it can be impossible to imagine life going back to normal. But even with all that’s going on in the world, Parx is here to tell us that we still have the gift of human connection. And even when we’re dancing together over a Zoom call, we’re still not on our own. A perfect reminder to set up anticipation for her new album, Coping Mechanisms, which is set to drop later this year.

Born and raised in Dallas, TX as Taylor Parks, this rising young star exploded onto the scene after moving to Los Angeles and releasing her 2017 mixtape TaylaMade. Last year also saw the release of her debut album, We Need To Talk, which was met with not only widespread praise, but was dubbed a gorgeous blend of pop, R&B and rap.

In just a few years, she has already established herself as one of the hottest hit-makers of the day. Parx has been Grammy-nominated for her songwriting work on Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, “7 Rings” and “My Everything,” Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer, Christina Aguilera’s “Like I Do, Hairspray, and more! In 2019 – when she wasn’t busy touring on Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You Tour” and Anderson .Paak’s “ABC Tour” – she became the first woman songwriter since 2014 to have three simultaneous top 10 songs with “7 Rings,” “thank u, next,” and Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes.” Oh yeah, she also won the “2019 Hitmaker Award” from Billboard.

If you just can’t get enough of her addictive songwriting, you can attend one of her songwriting camps! “Burnout” was launched to foster “perspective, balance and self-care for creative artists.”

Whether it’s her own writing, or something for another artist, we just can’t get enough of all that Parx has been producing these last few years. This is a creative we have our eyes fully on.

Written By Shelby Kluver