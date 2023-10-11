SZA Makes A Second Splash At The United Center On SOS Tour

On October 10, Chicago witnessed a sensational performance by SZA, who visited the city for the second time on her SOS tour.

SZA’s extended North American tour brought a night filled with emotional depth and music brilliance to the United Center once again. Vocalo Radio’s Nudia Hernandez attended, and brought listeners the full scoop.

During a night that, for many, felt like a journey through a sea of emotions, SZA floated above the waves while performing both old and new songs. The concert started with “PSA” and seamlessly transitioned to tracks from both Ctrl and SOS like “Love Galore,” “Broken Clocks” and “Forgiveless.” The concert production was nothing short of spectacular, with a shipwreck theme to match the cover art of SOS. SZA even performed “All The Stars” (her song with Kendrick Lamar featured on the Black Panther soundtrack) on a pirate ship, plus a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady.”

The emotional journey continued as she touched hearts with “Nobody Gets Me,” a song about her ex-fiancé that she explained is still hard for her to perform, which brought both the artist and the audience to tears.

For her encore, SZA brought the house down with “Good Days,” leaving the audience on a euphoric note despite her struggles with vocal health throughout the tour. SZA delivered a mesmerizing performance, leaving her fans in awe and giving Chicagoans a night to remember.

Audio editing and production by Nudia Hernandez

Written by Blake Hall and Morgan Ciocca

