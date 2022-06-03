With Douglass Park’s Summer Smash Festival on the horizon, festival organizers are bringing back the event’s community enrichment program.

This Saturday, June 4 from noon to 3:00 p.m., Summer Smash will host its third and final Summer Smash CommUnity Clean-Up, a monthly event series held at Douglass Park supporting sustainability and community. The Chicago community enrichment program is presented by Summer Smash organizers Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX, as well as local organizations The West-Side Artists & Abolitionists Group and Exclusive 773.

At the event, fans will help clean up the historic Douglass Park that has played host to Summer Smash since year one. In exchange for RSVP’ing online in advance and participating on-site at the June 4 cleanup, fans will be given a free single-day GA ticket of their choice to attend the 2022 festival, which runs June 17 through 19.

Those interested should RSVP online in advance, as space is limited. Gloves, bags and other supplies will be provided, as well as water and refreshments for attendees.

Additionally, Summer Smash is also sponsoring a free Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18 from noon to 6 p.m. in partnership with local nonprofit It Takes A Village Academy. Located on the North side of Douglass Park on S California Avenue from W. 12th Place to W. Ogden Avenue, the all-ages event is free and open to the public.

Learn more and RSVP to the inaugural Juneteenth Village Fest via itavschools.org/itavfest.

Written by Ayana Contreras

