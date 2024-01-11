Vocalo’s Storytelling Workshop: Fall 2023

Vocalo’s Storytelling Workshop is a free quarterly workshop hoping to equip Chicago storytellers with the tools to hone their craft and share their own audio-based narratives.

Directed by Vocalo community and audio storytelling producer Ari Mejia, co-facilitated by Mara Lazer, the fall 2023 installment of Vocalo’s Storytelling Workshop put a spotlight on a collection of moving narratives. Meticulously crafted by Chicago residents throughout the course of eight weeks, these stories bring awareness to their communities and the subjects they hold near.

The Storytelling Workshop allows these creatives to serve as journalists, storytellers, audio editors, sound designers and more, while sharing their unique perspectives and stories with a larger audience.

Learn more about this quarter’s storytellers and hear their audio stories below.

Vocalo’s fall 2023 Storytelling Workshop participants pose with their miniature trophies, courtesy of Berk Arslan, after presenting their pieces at the listening party on Nov. 11. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Photo courtesy of Berk Arslan

Berk Arslan: Making It In America

One of the most pivotal moments in my life was when a professor in grad school said, “Minorities have to be bilingual, bicultural just to make it.” 28 at the time, I finally heard there was a way to connect both with my family, and my friends and community. But what is “making it?” If I knew that, maybe then I would know if I arrived at my goal.

This is the actual journey 20 years after that moment where I explore if I am bilingual/ bicultural, and if I have “made it.”

Born in Greece to Turkish diplomats, my family’s work had us moving around all the time when I was little. We moved to Turkey at age 3, New York when I was 5, back to Turkey at 9 and Chicago by 11.

Chicago is where we would plant ourselves. I graduated all of my schooling within the city limits of Chicago. I am a product of the public school system, the park district and the neighborhoods of the city. I am married with two kids, and we live in the Lincoln Square neighborhood of Chicago.

Photo courtesy of Kasia Houlihan

Kasia Houlihan: Our Archive

Kasia is looking for something. The problem is, she doesn’t exactly know what she’s looking for. As she’s going through her own archive of stuff, she talks to her mom, who has a very strong attachment to the things from her — and Kasia’s — past.

Kasia Houlihan is an artist and curator. Her favorite sound is that little squeak that happens at the end of a dog’s yawn.

Photo courtesy of Luis Crespo

Luis Crespo: Mentorship Cycle

The focus of this workshop is mentorship and its impact on my life.

Born and raised on Chicago’s North Side, I’ve worked as a teaching artist working with youth for over 15 years using theater, creative writing and music as a means for inspiration. Before then, I was a youngin’ in arts programming so it’s nice to come full circle in that regard. I’ve also taken the stage as an actor and director since I was a teen. I am also the lyricist and vocalist for the band Kelroy. I am grateful for the opportunity to share a bit of my story through this workshop.

Photo courtesy of Row Light

Row Light: The Regulars

This piece follows our narrator’s journey toward finding queer community as a Chicago transplant. We meet regulars from Nobody’s Darling, a bar on the city’s North Side that has become a second home for community members. Together, we celebrate and call forth a future of truly inclusive queer spaces.

Row Light (she/they) is a queer freelance culture writer, editor and producer who wants to broaden the range of voices represented in written, visual and auditory media. She grew up in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and has lived, studied and worked in California, Oregon and Indiana before finding a home in Chicago. They earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Digital/Electronic Media Studies at Scripps College, then a Master’s in Theopoetics and Writing at Earlham School of Religion, publishing several poems from their thesis work. Row has been an audio producer for the podcast “Moonbeaming,” written for outlets including Screen Rant, Looper, Explore and Glam, and is now a full-time features editor and interviewer for The List. You can keep up with their work at row-light.com.

Photo courtesy of Tomo Shibata

Tomo Shibata: How Do We Move Beyond War

Chicago Nikkei (people of the Japanese diaspora) discuss World War II, how we connect it to today and the need for reparations.

Tomo Estavillo Shibata is a nonbinary Japanese-Filipino artist filmmaker. They joined Nikkei Uprising in Summer 2023, after Camp Daikon, a program for young Japanese Americans. They have been learning a lot on what it means to be a Nikkei here in Chicago, and how to show up in solidarity with others. Finding a community has been life-changing for them, as they no longer feel alone in how to show up for change.

Learn more about Vocalo’s quarterly storytelling workshop here .

2023 Workshop led by Ari Mejia and co-facilitated by Mara Lazer

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

Listening party photos by Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: