StoryCorps Chicago: ‘I Wish I’d Had The Opportunities That You Had’

Written by on January 6, 2021

Dequarion Williams and Brendan Epton recorded an interview remotely through StoryCorps. Courtesy of StoryCorps

Brendan Epton is 22 years old and works at a legal clinic in North Lawndale.
One of his clients at the clinic is the same age: Dequarion Williams. In September
2020, the two recorded a remote StoryCorps interview together. Brendan started by asking
Dequarion about growing up in North Lawndale.

This interview was recorded through a partnership with the Lawndale Christian Legal Center. It was facilitated by StoryCorps Chicago’s Amy Tardif.

Bill Healy produces StoryCorps Chicago for WBEZ and teaches journalism at Northwestern University. Follow him @chicagoan.

Written by Bill Healy for WBEZ.

