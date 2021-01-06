Dequarion Williams and Brendan Epton recorded an interview remotely through StoryCorps. Courtesy of StoryCorps

Brendan Epton is 22 years old and works at a legal clinic in North Lawndale.

One of his clients at the clinic is the same age: Dequarion Williams. In September

2020, the two recorded a remote StoryCorps interview together. Brendan started by asking

Dequarion about growing up in North Lawndale.

This interview was recorded through a partnership with the Lawndale Christian Legal Center. It was facilitated by StoryCorps Chicago’s Amy Tardif.

Bill Healy produces StoryCorps Chicago for WBEZ and teaches journalism at Northwestern University. Follow him @chicagoan.