StoryCorps Chicago: ‘I Wish I’d Had The Opportunities That You Had’
Written by Vocalo Radio on January 6, 2021
Brendan Epton is 22 years old and works at a legal clinic in North Lawndale.
One of his clients at the clinic is the same age: Dequarion Williams. In September
2020, the two recorded a remote StoryCorps interview together. Brendan started by asking
Dequarion about growing up in North Lawndale.
This interview was recorded through a partnership with the Lawndale Christian Legal Center. It was facilitated by StoryCorps Chicago’s Amy Tardif.
Written by Bill Healy for WBEZ.
