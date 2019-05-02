Sophia Eris on DJing with Lizzo, new Single, and finding her scene in Minneapolis

Written by on May 2, 2019

Sophia Eris

Photo by Nate Ryan

Sophia Eris is a DJ, a Rapper and a Radio Host. She’s currently behind the decks on tour with Lizzo but her own Single “Fanny Pack” is out and packs a punch. Sophia describes herself as a “Military Brat” having grown up and moved all over the country, and eventually arriving in Minneapolis at 19 to study Music Business. There, she found a cultivating music community that inspired her to stay and grow as an artist (especially after her childhood dream of meeting Prince came true).

Sophia’s new Single is called “Fanny Pack,” and it’s the latest result of her recent collaborations with fellow Minneapolis producers Lazerbeak (of Doomtree) and Bionik. It celebrates her love of California, roller skating, the beach and, of course, the 90’s fad that’s now back in fashion. It’s a perfect mid-tempo dance tune to add to your playlist for this Summer.

Listen to our conversation with Sophia Eris: 

Stream “Fanny Pack”

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0 1

New Music: Da$Htone – “Frozen” feat. L.A. VanGogh and Manasseh

April 30, 2019

0 0

No Spoilers!! Reggie, The Reel Critic and Matt Fagerholm talk Avengers: Endgame and more!

April 26, 2019

0 0

Amare Symone on London, Life and Living Abroad

April 22, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Free Spirit Media’s The Real Chi learning newsroom empowers young adults to change media narratives in Chicago.

Thumbnail
Previous post

Curtis Shaw Flagg Talks Removing Likes, Removing George Zimmerman and Pinterest Going Public

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background