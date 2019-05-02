Sophia Eris on DJing with Lizzo, new Single, and finding her scene in Minneapolis

Sophia Eris is a DJ, a Rapper and a Radio Host. She’s currently behind the decks on tour with Lizzo but her own Single “Fanny Pack” is out and packs a punch. Sophia describes herself as a “Military Brat” having grown up and moved all over the country, and eventually arriving in Minneapolis at 19 to study Music Business. There, she found a cultivating music community that inspired her to stay and grow as an artist (especially after her childhood dream of meeting Prince came true).

Sophia’s new Single is called “Fanny Pack,” and it’s the latest result of her recent collaborations with fellow Minneapolis producers Lazerbeak (of Doomtree) and Bionik. It celebrates her love of California, roller skating, the beach and, of course, the 90’s fad that’s now back in fashion. It’s a perfect mid-tempo dance tune to add to your playlist for this Summer.

Listen to our conversation with Sophia Eris:

Stream “Fanny Pack”