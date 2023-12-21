Chance The Rapper & SocialWorks Present Fifth Annual “A Night At The Museum”

Pictured above: Justin Cunningham, Essence Smith and Chance the Rapper sat down with Vocalo host Bekoe to discuss SocialWorks’ annual “A Night At The Museum” event. Morgan Ciocca / Vocalo Radio

Executive leadership of Chicago nonprofit SocialWorks — Chance the Rapper, Justin Cunningham and Essence Smith — stopped by Vocalo Radio to break down their fifth annual “A Night At The Museum” event on Dec. 21.

They also delved into SocialWorks’ initiatives and each of their individual accomplishments, plus Black Star Line Festival and Chance’s anticipated album Star Line Gallery.

SocialWorks’ “A Night at the Museum” is back at the Museum of Science and Industry for its fifth year. “A Night at the Museum” is part of SocialWorks’ Warmest Winter initiative, which supports Chicagoans experiencing homelessness throughout the coldest winter months — and organizers encourage attendees to bring donations including cold weather gear, hygiene products and toys to the event.

SocialWorks was founded by Chance the Rapper, Justin Cunningham and Essence Smith in August 2016 to support Chicago Public Schools. Through its five initiatives — Warmest Winter, My State Of Mind, Support CPS, OpenMike and Kids of the Kingdom — the nonprofit hopes to raise money for and awareness of issues impacting the city’s youth, both within and outside CPS. All five intend to uplift Chicago youth through the arts, education and civic engagement.

Chance the Rapper, Justin Cunningham and Essence Smith started SocialWorks in 2016 to give back to the Chicago community, and support the city’s youth. Morgan Ciocca / Vocalo Radio

“It’s just a full circle, holistic approach over here, and very intentional … we love to be able to give back the way that we do,” Essence Smith said.

“We’re doing amazing things here in SocialWorks, ahead of our time for sure, all orchestrated by three young Black people,” Justin Cunningham reflected.

Warmest Winter specifically supports Chicagoans experiencing homelessness. Since launching in December 2015, the initiative has impacted 86 unique shelters across Chicagoland and given out 165,000 warming items to those in need.

“It’s such a privilege to be working with my best friends, but also to be able to go to these neighborhoods that I live in and enjoy, and … reinvest and provide the next generation with opportunities that I had, but also opportunities that I wish I had,” Cunningham said.

“A Night at the Museum” will feature three open mics from local poets and musicians, photo opportunities, museum exhibitions and 50+ interactive vendors including Chance the Rapper’s store, Ben & Jerry’s, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the Red Clay School of Dance. Although the event is designed to be a fun, family-friendly holiday celebration, it’s also an opportunity for the nonprofit to build up their supply of warming items for distribution to shelters in the new year.

“The reason why we do Warmest Winter is because everyone loves to give stuff during the holidays, but in Chicago it gets much colder after Christmas,” Chance the Rapper said. “We want everybody to know to come and bring your kids and have a good time, but also bring something out of the house that somebody else can go home with, or that we can give out in the later months of the winter.”

Accepted donations include new or gently used toys or warming items like coats, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and more, as well as new hygiene items. Food donations will not be accepted. Donations are not required, but are strongly encouraged.

“A Night At The Museum,” now in its fifth year, supports Chicagoans experiencing homelessness by encouraging attendees to donate warming items, toys and hygiene items. Rakim Winfert for Vocalo Radio

“A Night At The Museum” is 6:30-10:30 p.m on Dec. 21 at the Museum of Science and Industry (5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago); Tickets are $14.95 for children under 11 and $25.95 for adults.

Interview, audio production and video production by Bekoe

Photography by Morgan Ciocca and Rakim Winfert

Video filmed by Rakim Winfert

Written introduction by Morgan Ciocca and Abigail Harrison

