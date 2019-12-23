Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Smino Drops “high for the highday’s”

Written by on December 23, 2019

download (23)

Christmas has landed early and if you’re excited about the aroma of Christmas trees, bright lights, and happy times  STL native Smino has unwrapped an early Christmas present for your liking …

It’s titled “We High for the Highladays.” Yes! You heard that right.

So if you’d like to indulge and experience a psychedelic holiday. Smino’s latest Christmas corals tilted “Sleigh” featuring Sego and “Kushmas,” will easily provide you with some elevated vibes. Stream it below via Spotify.

 

Written by Stephen Bekoe

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Doso Drops “Know That Now” Music Video

December 23, 2019

0

Freddie Gibbs And Madlib: Tiny Desk Concert

December 23, 2019

0

Jill Hopkins Ranks The Best Songs of 2019

December 20, 2019

Continue reading

Previous post

Doso Drops “Know That Now” Music Video

Thumbnail