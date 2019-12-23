Smino Drops “high for the highday’s”

Christmas has landed early and if you’re excited about the aroma of Christmas trees, bright lights, and happy times STL native Smino has unwrapped an early Christmas present for your liking …

It’s titled “We High for the Highladays.” Yes! You heard that right.

So if you’d like to indulge and experience a psychedelic holiday. Smino’s latest Christmas corals tilted “Sleigh” featuring Sego and “Kushmas,” will easily provide you with some elevated vibes. Stream it below via Spotify.

Written by Stephen Bekoe