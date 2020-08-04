50 Chicago Artists & Venues Come Together To Support Local Music

Chicago nonprofit Quiet Pterodactyl has organized a completely community-based record compilation known as “situationchicago – music for independent venues.”

The double LP combines 25 local bands/artists and serves to bring awareness to Chicago’s music community and the impacts they’re facing due to the pandemic, while also benefiting 25 local live music venues through its proceeds.

Smashed Plastic is pressing the double LP (which features plenty of Vocalo favorites such as Ric Wilson, White Mystery, Justice Hill and more) and it’s supported by local sponsors – making this an entirely Chicago project and ensuring that 100% of the record sales go back to participating venues.

Quiet Pterodactyl founder Trey Elder told Vocalo that situationchicago also seeks to get press coverage out on the #saveourstages movement, and to bring awareness to the dire state of the live music industry.

situationchicago is out now and available for download exclusively on bandcamp. Vinyls can be purchased at situationchicago.com, or in available in limited quantities at select Chicago independent retailers for August 29th’s Record Store Day.

Our own Jill Hopkins spoke with Elder, as well as musicians Justice Hill and Big Silky‘s Angel Davanport and Psalm One to discuss why it this project (and its diverse array of participants) is so important, what the tone of the album is, and how Quiet Pterodactyl got started.

As the ladies of Big Silky said, “Music is something that should be cultivated. It’s a growing, living thing. And some of these smaller clubs? The best shows are there.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

Written by Shelby Kluver