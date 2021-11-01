Chicago singer-songwriter, producer and spiritualist Sir the Baptist performed with Mys Michelle and the Thomas Singers for Chicago Public Media’s annual gala.

Part of Vocalo’s mission, as described by Vocalo content director and host of “Reclaimed Soul” Ayana Contreras, is “amplifying the musical history and future of Chicago.” Rooted in Chicago’s vibrant past, Sir the Baptist’s music and charitable work exemplify this ideal — collaborating on two Grammy-nominated records and uplifting communities nationwide through his work with Boys and Girls Clubs and hurricane relief efforts.

The performance was filmed on Sept. 30, 2021 at the Chicago Recording Company for Chicago Public Media’s annual gala, which took place on Oct. 20, 2021. The gala’s 2021 theme was “Your City, Your Story,” and highlighted Vocalo-curated musical acts, WBEZ editorial initiatives, public media personalities and more. The video was produced by Windy City Indie.

Follow Sir the Baptist on Instagram , and stream him music on Spotify .

Subscribe to Vocalo’s Youtube channel to stay up to date with new performances, interviews and more!

More from Vocalo: