Woes popped up onto our radar a few months ago with “Grandkids” his soulful and heart-felt collaboration with producer Bless1…

We quickly put Grandkids in rotation on Vocalo and saw that Chicago was resonating with this kid as much as we were. Woes has a raw sound, his scratchy voice unearthing truths and diving into self analysis over melodic and jazzy beats that give a fresh life to that classic Chicago hip hop sound.

His next track “Fly on the Wall” continues the deft lyricism and deeply musical production that caught our ears in the first place, there’s a genuine heart to Woes music that resonates and this song is no exception.

On “Fly on the Wall” Woes revisits a disintegrated relationship and reflects on how the wounds are still fresh even as the circumstances of careers and lifestyles shift and change with time. The emotion is palpable and as summer draws to a close we certainly relate to his sentiment, wishing we could just slow everything down for a moment. It didn’t hurt that we got a little Vocalo shout out with his line “I got a couple songs on rotation” either.

Check out the single below and stay tuned to Vocalo for more updates on Woes, we’ll be watching this talented MC closely as he builds something honest and real…

Written by Seamus Doheny

Photos Courtesy of Woes