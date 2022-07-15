Featured image via The Silver Room Block Party’s website.

Make your way over to the The Silver Room Block Party this weekend for two days filled with genre-spanning live music, art, sports, food and more.

Get ready to laugh, heal, feel and dream this weekend at the Silver Room Block Party! The festival is returning for its 17th year of celebration after a two year hiatus with the fitting theme “Back Together Again.”

Image via The Silver Room Block Party’s website.

To make up for lost time over the past two years, the Block Party now spans two days instead of one. Organizers have also moved the celebration to Oakwood Beach after outgrowing its second Hyde Park location (Its first location was in Wicker Park).

Silver Room Block Party was first founded in 2002 to bring a multicultural, all-ages music and arts festival to the South Side. Inspired by block parties in the Bronx, the community-oriented festival serves as a platform for up and coming artists of all kinds. The celebration is now a centerpiece for Chicago summers, growing to more than 35 thousand guests over the years.

Image via The Silver Room Block Party’s website.

This year the block party will feature family friendly fun with live music across multiple stages — featuring artists like Mother Nature, Loona Dae, AMI, Joey Purp and HXLT, plus DJ sets from ANG13, Vocalo’s own Jesse de la Peña and others — basketball and volleyball, dance and workout classes, a skating rink, health and well-being centers, local vendors, a design pavilion, fashion shows and more.

The block party takes place this weekend, July 16 and 17 from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information on tickets and how to attend, visit the Silver Room Block Party’s website.

Follow the Silver Room on Instagram and Twitter !

Written by Makenzie Creden

More from Vocalo: