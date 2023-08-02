Sid Sriram Uses Carnatic Music To Help Listeners Heal

Preparing for the release of his new album, renowned Indian musician, producer and songwriter Sid Sriram stepped into the Vocalo studios to chat with afternoon host Nudia Hernandez about his history as an artist, his Tiny Desk Concert and more.

Sid Sriram is an Indian-born, American raised musician, producer, songwriter and Bollywood film playback singer. Sriram was born to a Tamil family in southern India in 1990, moving to California the following year. There, his mother was a Carnatic singer who taught her own choir in the Bay Area, eventually opening her own school while encouraging her son’s ability. In 2008, he attended Berklee College of Music in California, where he graduated with a degree in music production and engineering.

Post-grad, Sriram spent much time traveling back and forth to India to perform, eventually moving back entirely. In 2013, Sriram’s music gained traction in India with his song “Adiye” with critically acclaimed Bollywood singer A.R. Rahman – but he notes most fans know him from his 2011 cover of Frank Ocean’s “We All Try,” which has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Sriram was spotlighted by NPR Music’s Tiny Desk this May, performing four songs from his upcoming album Sidharth, which is set for release August 25. After his song, “Dear Sahana” went viral on TikTok, he decided to release this single from his anticipated album. The Tiny Desk performance was met with rave reviews, the YouTube comments flooded with praise and emotion — both for his talent and the importance of showcasing South Asian artists on such a large platform.

Sid Sriram sat down with Nudia Hernandez to discuss his Tiny Desk Concert and more on July 19. Rakim Winfert for Vocalo Radio

“I think I’m an ambassador of where I come from, and the goal is always to really put on, so to know that that was happening was great,” Sriram reflected. “There’s a whole bunch of people who had no idea who I was before Tiny Desk, and that was their point of discovery … it was just a lot of profound comments of healing and … feeling something deep from watching this.”

Currently on tour with Bon Iver for his “i,i” tour, Sid Sriram anticipates setting out on his own “All Love, No Hate” US headlining tour next month. It’s set to kick off in Hoffman Estates at the NOW Arena on September 8. Before performing a secret show at Soho House in Chicago on July 19, Sid Sriram stopped by the Vocalo studios to sit down with afternoons host Nudia Hernandez. They went in-depth into his Tiny Desk Concert, his viral success and his upcoming album.

Interview and audio production by Nudia Hernandez

Audio editing by Imani Warren

Photography by Rakim Winfert

Written introduction by Imani Warren and Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: