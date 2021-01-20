The playful yet delightfully dynamic music video for “We Roll” pays respect to the community that continually inspires the London-based artist.

By incorporating afrobeats and numerous cultural influences, Shingai has developed into a one-of-a-kind pop star. Her eclectic and varied sound not only keeps fans and critics alike engaged, but gives us an insight at her diverse cultural influences. Shingai manages to take the Afro-Caribbean diaspora and inject it directly into her music, wearing her heritage proudly on her sleeve.

Above all, Shingai’s optimistic music shows the power of human resilience and human spirit through tough times, and the latest music video for “We Roll” acts as the embodiment of Shingai herself. Bright, colorful, full of movement and joy is what we’ve come to expect from Shingai’s live performances, which she quickly transferred to the small screen. A group of Shingai’s own friends, collaborators and other artists join in to foster the spirit of community inherent in her music.

The music video for “We Roll” sets the scene for what Shingai hopes this year will bring: community, music, movement, and above all, love.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens