London singer-songwriter and bassist Shingai brings fire and energy to everything she does.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Born in South London with family ties to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, Shingai channels her multicultural identity into all aspects of her creative ventures. A member of London indie rock band the Noisettes, Shingai debuted her solo album Too Bold on Oct. 14, 2020. In the year since its release, she’s learned to embrace taking risks and pursuing connection through personal exposition.

Shingai’s Oct. 22 single “No Fear (Birth Right)” reflects and poeticizes those same themes of risk-taking, exploring what it means to face fears and make strong statements — in music and other aspects of life. She virtually say down with mornings host Bekoe, and the two discussed her new single, making a difference using your own voice, honoring the sacrifices of past generations and more.

