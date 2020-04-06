Shazam Bangles (Love Will Save The Day)

Vocalo Radio

April 6, 2020

Resident DJ Shazam Bangles is back with a brand new mix featuring some uplifting, soulful dance tunes to take your mind off the world’s ills. Plus he make good use of our mayor’s warnings to everyone to Stay Home! March 2020

Catch him every 1st Friday on Vocalo’s “Friday Night DJ Series” along with residents: Greedy, The Narcoleptic, Brian Boncer & Archi, hosted by Jesse De La Pena

