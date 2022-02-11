Shamir challenges Heterosexuality in his 2022 album.

Shamir released his highly-anticipated album, Heterosexuality, on Feb. 11 following singles “Gay Agenda” in October 2021 and “Cisgender” in November 2021, accompanied by their respective music videos.

Donning horns and cloven hooves for the videos, throughout both Shamir sings about gender fluidity and standing up to the oppressor. Although fitted in the same enchanting attire for both, each compelling video has a different tone; in “Gay Agenda” Shamir dances around fiercely in a Philly cheesesteak restaurant’s parking lot, while “Cisgender” takes a more serious approach, with the artist sitting in chains with an electric guitar player by his side.

“Cisgender,” Heterosexuality‘s lead track, transgressively fuses electronic and rock using brute force drums and distorted guitar riffs.

“I don’t wanna be a girl, I don’t wanna be a man,” he sings. “I’m just existing on this God-forsaken land.”

Heterosexuality represents Shamir’s history over its 10 tracks — explicitly exploring his gender fluidity and acting as a statement against those who prevent him from being his true self.

“I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma,” Shamir said in a press release statement. “Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis.”

In celebration of the album, we re-visited an interview with Shamir from January 2019 with former Vocalo host Jill Hopkins. A little over two years ago, Shamir talked to Jill about his 2018 album Resolution, which is a more raw, indie rock album in contrast to the industrial flavors found within Heterosexuality. He also discussed police brutality, mental health and being the best version of himself. Stream the interview on Spotify below.

Written by Milo Keranen

Interview by Jill Hopkins

