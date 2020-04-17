Vocalo Radio

Shabazz Palaces Create A New World In Their Latest Album

Written by on April 17, 2020

The Seattle Hip-Hop Duo is back with their first album since a pair of drops in 2017 and they’re taking us on an out-of-this-world adventure.

shabazzpalaces_donofdiamonddreams_main.jpg

The Don of Diamond Dreams shows off some of the funkiest of Ishmael Butler and Tendai Maraire’s experimental and astral-minded hip-hop. Shabazz Palaces’ fifth LP feels like it belongs in an intergalactic universe where abstractions and cosmic beats are grounded by convicting drums. It’s a genre all unto itself, delivered by a duo who offer their fans as much of an escape as what they appear to have taken themselves.

“Chocolate Souffle,” the electrifyingly funky standout on The Don of Diamond Dreams, is featured in the second official video from the album. It’s the type of dizzying, color/sound explosion we needed during our days spent cooped up inside.

Follow Shabazz Palaces on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

