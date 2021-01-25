DEACON will be the newest project from Los Angeles-based artist serpentwithfeet, showcasing his growing songwriting abilities, taking lyrical risks, embracing pure genuine emotion. The music video for lead single “Fellowship” teases this growth as we await his upcoming album.

At its roots, “Fellowship” is a celebration and exploration of Black love. The song takes you a world where Black love reigns supreme, encompassed by the soft-sounds of serpent’s nimble and twee lyricism. Above all, the song means to capture the importance and warmth brought upon by friendships, as its chorus “I’m thankful for the love I share with my friends” unequivocally proclaims.

“Fellowship’s” music video makes sure to let us know that interpersonal connection is at the heart of serpent’s music, featuring serpent with his partner on the beach. But while simple, the images in the music video work to highlight the sincerity of the music surrounding it.

DEACON by serpentwithfeet will release March 26, 2020. You can watch the video for “Fellowship” below.

Written by Luis Mejía Ahrens