The DJ software giants Serato are sponsoring a five-part documentary series on Twitch, all focused on celebrating the history of Black Music in America.

Hosted by ethnomusicologist professor at Juilliard Dr. Fredara Mareva Hadley, the series will look at the roots of Black music the United States during slavery, to current innovations of sampling in Hip Hop. DJ and producer Rich Medina join Dr. Hadley in two of the five episodes.

You can find the full streaming schedule below, as well as more information on the Serato website.

Session 1

Slavery to Civil Rights – Weds. Feb. 3rd 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT

Session 2

Civil Rights to Hip Hop – Weds. Feb. 10th 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT

Session 3

Hip Hop – Weds. Feb. 17th 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT

Session 4

House / Techno w/ Rich Medina – Mon. Feb. 22nd 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT

Session 5

Sampling w/ Rich Medina – Weds. Feb. 24th 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT