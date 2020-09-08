Vocalo Radio

September Poised To Break Through

September 8, 2020

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shout-out.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.

 

 

Summer is ow officially over, but we can’t let the cooler weather stop us from jamming out. These songs occupy the perfect transition period between the warm fun of summer and the chill, indoor comfort of the winter. In a word, this is your soundtrack for the fall.

Sure, they won’t be airing this month, but they are just as essential to the heart and soul of Chicago’s sound, and we’re ready to share them with you.

Shelby Kluver

SAME OLD NEW SCHOOL 19: Chadwick Boseman, WNBA Strikes, Burna Boy

September 8, 2020

WOMANISH Exhibit Lands With a Splash In Chicago

September 4, 2020

[Domingos Recomienda]: Kirnbauer, Los Cogelones y DJ Don Cuco

September 2, 2020

SAME OLD NEW SCHOOL 19: Chadwick Boseman, WNBA Strikes, Burna Boy

WOMANISH Exhibit Lands With a Splash In Chicago

