Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Sen Morimoto And Tasha To Premiere Cancelled Millennium Park Performance

Written by on August 5, 2020

tashasenmo.jpgSen Morimoto was scheduled to perform for DCASE and Millennium Park’s At Home Series in late July.

The performance was abruptly cancelled after city officials refused to air Morimoto’s criticism of Mayor Lightfoot.

Soon after, Tasha pulled her performance in solidarity with Morimoto. Now, their performances are finally premiering online.

Sen Morimoto‘s performance had a foreword in which the Chicago artist expressed his disappointment at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handling of the city-wide protests demanding police reform and defunding. Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) asked Morimoto to remove his statement as a condition for his performance to air, Sen declined and his set was cancelled.

Tasha, was scheduled to perform a day after Morimoto’s cancelled performance, as an act of solidarity Tasha cancelled her performance too.

After weeks of mulling over their next steps, the pair decided to release the performances (initially meant for Millennium Park’s At Home Series) live on YouTube.

The double-headlining act of Tasha and Sen Morimoto will premiere live tonight August 5th at 8 p.m. CST on their YouTube page.

The performance will remain available on YouTube after the stream.

The audio from the performance will subsequently become available on Friday August 7 as a digital album on Bandcamp. All proceeds going to The Prison And Neighborhood Arts Project – a visual arts and humanities project that connects teaching artists and scholars to people at the Stateville Prison through classes, workshops and guest lectures.

senmorimoto-denniselliott

 

Follow Tasha on Twitter and Instagram 

Follow Sen Morimoto on Twitter and Instagram

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens

 

 

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

50 Chicago Artists & Venues Come Together To Support Local Music

August 4, 2020

3

On “Starz,” Pradia Rhymes Sings About Black Power, Harsh Realities & Hope

August 4, 2020

0

The Love Fridge Embodies Community Mutual Aid Through Food

August 3, 2020

Continue reading

Previous post

50 Chicago Artists & Venues Come Together To Support Local Music

Thumbnail