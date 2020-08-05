Sen Morimoto And Tasha To Premiere Cancelled Millennium Park Performance

Sen Morimoto was scheduled to perform for DCASE and Millennium Park’s At Home Series in late July.

The performance was abruptly cancelled after city officials refused to air Morimoto’s criticism of Mayor Lightfoot.

Soon after, Tasha pulled her performance in solidarity with Morimoto. Now, their performances are finally premiering online.

Sen Morimoto‘s performance had a foreword in which the Chicago artist expressed his disappointment at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handling of the city-wide protests demanding police reform and defunding. Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) asked Morimoto to remove his statement as a condition for his performance to air, Sen declined and his set was cancelled.

Tasha, was scheduled to perform a day after Morimoto’s cancelled performance, as an act of solidarity Tasha cancelled her performance too.

After weeks of mulling over their next steps, the pair decided to release the performances (initially meant for Millennium Park’s At Home Series) live on YouTube.

The double-headlining act of Tasha and Sen Morimoto will premiere live tonight August 5th at 8 p.m. CST on their YouTube page.

The performance will remain available on YouTube after the stream.

The audio from the performance will subsequently become available on Friday August 7 as a digital album on Bandcamp. All proceeds going to The Prison And Neighborhood Arts Project – a visual arts and humanities project that connects teaching artists and scholars to people at the Stateville Prison through classes, workshops and guest lectures.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens