Chicago Artist semi-cycle Builds The ‘MOMENTUM’

semi-cycle is a groove-driven, multi-genre artist and producer who has been swept up in a year-defining whirlwind of creative energy.

Whether forming a band, playing live shows and collaborating with fellow Chicago artists, semi-cycle is on an ever-evolving journey of artistic exploration.

Semi-cycle, photo courtesy of the artist.

Though his sound takes notes from primarily 20th and 21st century musicians, semi-cycle’s lifelong classical training, which began at the age of 4, has never released its strong hold on his work today. Even before he was born, he was played music by composers like Bach and Mozart. Though he strives to create music different from classical traditions, the genre laid the foundations for semi-cycle’s sound identity.

“There was a long time when I wanted to reject a lot of what I had learned in those traditions, especially when it came to vocal technique and performance,” he remarked. “I’m grateful that a lot of it has come full circle and still exists in certain ways as a part of what I do now.”

Contrary to the structure of his classical training, semi-cycle’s creative process today involves “feeling out the vibe” and incorporating several different instruments into his songs. Despite playing several instruments, semi-cycle has a natural inclination towards keys when starting a new project, and he feels they allow him the best self-expression. Next he’ll usually add drums for texture, and each addition to his songs is intuitive and feelings-based.

Having recently returned to Chicago after living in New Orleans, semi-cycle holds deep gratitude for the city’s rich musical history, particularly its importance for house music. Chicago introduced him to the roots of the genre 10 years ago, when he read Last Night A DJ Saved My Life by Frank Broughton and Bill Brewster in a class at Columbia College. Since, he has felt embraced by the city’s house music community and has been motivated to create house-inspired music of his own.

From house beats to lo-fi textures, his musical journey continues to evolve. As semi-cycle looks ahead to 2024, he notes fans can anticipate a dynamic musical experience with his debut EP, MOMENTUM, which is set to drop early in the year. The EP is the culmination of his artistic development, and will feature his recently-released single “Beta Car.” After his song “Dancing In The Moonlight” was featured on Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist, the artist virtually broke down the single and what he’s been up to for the past year.

It’s been a little over a year since we’ve last caught up. What have you been up to in the past year?

Crazy how time flies! So much has been bubbling up since we last spoke: I got a band together, started playing more shows, collaborating with some amazing artists and writing lots of new material. I’m hyped that six of those tracks will be on my debut EP MOMENTUM, dropping early next year! Other than that, I’ve just been trying to play and practice more, listen to more music from around the world and work on staying grounded and inspired.

Your song “Dancing In The Moonlight” (featured in Vocalo’s “Poised to Break Through” playlist) blends techno and lo-fi elements. Could you share any insights on the inspirations behind this track?

Yeah, definitely. So the song was conceived while I was up in Milwaukee for a week-long recording retreat at my engineer Zach’s (Halfspeed) house. A bunch of homies came up during that time to write, one of which was Sam Hudgens. I love writing with Sam because he goes with whatever comes most naturally in the moment.

We had all played a show earlier that day and were pretty tired, but still had some juice left in the tank. Sam played these mellow guitar chords and accompanying bassline over a drum machine groove and we were all just vibing out stoned listening to the loop on repeat. I recorded a rough version of the chorus that night, too. The idea just kinda sat there on my hard drive for a week or two ‘til I pulled it back up, and a lightbulb went off. The original version had the down beat falling where you hear the track start (in more of a bossa nova style), and I flipped it to making that the pickup to a four-on-the-floor kick pattern that enters eight bars later.

Everything else just kind of fell into place after that; I recorded some lo-fi textures with the Mood pedal from Chase Bliss, Manasseh blessed the track with his rich velvety vocals and Sam came back for one final punctuation of guitar at the end. Zach, of course, added his signature warmth and grit to the mix, as well. I love how each person that worked on this song added something special to get it to its final version.

Semi-cycle, photo courtesy of the artist.

The title seems like a nod to King Harvest’s 1972 hit song — but is this the case?

You know, I thought about that connection but it wasn’t an intentional reference. Those were just the first words that came to me in the studio. I debated on changing them, but they just fit the vibe of the song so well that I decided to keep and use them to help shape the meaning of the rest of the song.

You mentioned before that you don’t really have a favorite instrument, though you play several. How do you typically decide which instruments to incorporate into each track?

Honestly, the first instrument I’ll usually go to when starting a new idea is keys. It’s definitely where I feel most able to express ideas with harmony and melody. Lately, it’s been really nice getting out of the box and letting an idea breathe in the open before it’s confined to a grid in the computer. Mostly, it’s about feeling out the vibe. If I’m trying to make a house or dance track, I might start with drums on the Roland TR-8S, or if I want to create a unique texture I might build up a loop on the BOSS RC-505.

One of the greatest sources of inspiration comes from being able to physically interact with an instrument or piece of hardware, it just immediately makes the creative process more fun and playful and engaging. If I get that initial spark, then I’ll usually start humming or tapping to start building around it. Everything in the beginning is super intuitive, all feeling-based. I only want to engage my thinking brain for sorting out the arrangement and maybe a few intensional sounds or transitions.

I feel creatively at my best the more things can flow naturally, though finishing a record is definitely not always that. When it gets to that point it’s either a lot of trial and error and scrolling through a bunch of sounds until one catches my ear, or just letting an idea go if it’s not working. I’m always looking for new ways to approach things though, as long as there is a new sound to find I’ll be listening.

As someone who’s been learning music since you were 4 years old, do you feel like any of your childhood training continues to influence your approach to writing music today? If so, in what ways?

I feel like there’s always been a part of me that’s influenced by classical music. Even when I was floating around in my mom’s womb, there was Bach and Grieg and Mozart and whatever my parents were singing at the time. All of those early piano lessons revolved around classical repertoire, and that was the first way I started developing a sense of music. There was a long time when I wanted to reject a lot of what I had learned in those traditions, especially when it came to vocal technique and performance, but I’m grateful that a lot of it has come full circle and still exists in certain ways as a part of what I do now.

Aside from singing, songwriting and producing, you’re also a DJ. What excites you most about opportunities to DJ in front of a live audience?

I have only DJed in front of people maybe twice ever, but it’s something I want to practice and play more with! I have a lot of respect for DJing as a craft and the techniques developed in that world have completely influenced the way I interact with my gear. There’s always been a magnetism around DJing for me, so once I have the ability to get some turntables or CDJs and a mixer, it’s going down.

I will say, though, I’m working on a new live show concept that right now I’m calling “Wave Propagation,” which will debut sometime this month at West Town Bike Shop. I’m thinking about it as an abstraction of a DJ set, taking the elements of a track and breaking them down into samples and instruments and loops I can play and improvise with in present time. It’s still in its infancy, but I’m excited to have it grow and change through the years. It’s nice to have a project that’s still in the semi-cycle universe but a tangent from performing my recorded music.

On your social media, you’ve teased some of your new house tracks. How has living in Chicago informed your exploration of house music, if at all?

Chicago has absolutely informed my relationship with house music. I first learned about its roots here 10 years ago when I read Last Night A DJ Saved My Life by Frank Broughton and Bill Brewster in an electronic music class at Columbia.

I remember listening to all of these records the book was referencing, getting my first Frankie Knuckles vinyl and learning about all of this amazing queer Black history in Chicago. Oddly enough, though, I feel like I really started producing house music when I lived in New Orleans in 2019. Bounce music was a big part of that feeling that pushed me closer to dance music in general, too. I started going out to more events here when I moved back in 2021.

The house scene is in my experience one of the most chill, open and accepting communities in the city. There would even be nights where I would get hyped on the way a DJ had flipped or transitioned into a track, and then run off to the bathroom or some quiet corner and record a voice memo. I also want to say that juke has influenced me just as much as house over the years. Both got me going crazy on the dancefloor! I’m very grateful to Chicago for providing the world with its musical innovations!

Semi-cycle, photo courtesy of the artist.

Your song “Pretty Place” was just released this November, although you wrote it back toward the onset of the pandemic while living in New Orleans. In your eyes, how has your music style evolved since you wrote that song?

One of the biggest things I’ve noticed in my musical inclinations is for faster tempos. Like when I wrote “Pretty Place,” it felt really fast to have a four-on-the-floor kick pattern at 140bpm. Now I listen to it amongst the other tracks on the EP and it’s the slowest one on the project. Around that time, I had just really started getting into a lot of jungle, drum n bass and all of the modern variants. A lot of stuff coming out of the UK really influenced that shift for me, everything from PinkPantheress, Nia Archives, Shy FX, LTJ Bukem, Goldie and so much more the further I went down the rabbit hole. I find myself pulling from a lot of those gritty, imperfect, sampled textures from the older era and the polished/demolished (depending on the yet approach) from some of the more current cuts.

Now that you’re back in Chicago, what do you miss most about New Orleans music and culture? What elements of it could you see yourself bringing to the Chicago music scene, if any?

There’s this sense of freedom in New Orleans that is so unique to the city, it’s hard to describe. People are just really living. New Orleans is known for its celebrations and music more than anything else, despite having gone through some of the worst hardships known to our history. Many of the people who live there, and especially the people from there, value joy and art and community in the highest regard.

Chicago certainly has all of these values, too, in its own way, but New Orleans has its way of making the whole city feel included in them. That’s what I miss most about it. The performers in New Orleans are crazy, amazing, just doing it for the love of the art. That’s what I saw most when I went to a block party, or walked down Frenchmen St. or in a second line through the French Quarter. I want to remind myself to embody that more. It’s such an amazing thing to throw yourself fully into life. Everything else — the performance, the art — thrive in those conditions. This question has actually turned into a profound reminder to bring more of myself in that way to Chicago… So thanks for that.

You recently performed alongside Manasseh at Cole’s Bar in Chicago. Tell us about that experience! What’s your favorite part about performing live?

First off, Manasseh is one of my dearest friends in the scene. He has influenced me as a singer probably more than anyone else I personally know. It was so much fun getting to play a bill together and share the stage for the first time! Performing live, for me, is all about that raw feeling you get from sharing yourself in the moment with an audience. A great show is like a potluck where everyone brought something tasty to share. I love the energetic back and forth, the passing of the vibes.

Are there any upcoming music collaborations your listeners can expect to hear from you?

Good timing, for sure. Manasseh and I have been working on a project together for quite some time now, and it will finally come out next year! We actually debuted one of the songs from the project at the Cole’s [Bar] show, definitely expect to hear more about it soon! I’m also really excited about the music I’ve been working on lately with Demetruest, Sam Hudgens, Mathien, Kweku Collins, Jackson Shepard and so many more! There’s a lot to look forward to in the coming year!

Beyond collaborations, is there an album or new project on the horizon for semi-cycle?

I totally already gave it away, but yes! I’m dropping my debut EP MOMENTUM early in the new year. Currently planning the release show, more on that soon. This past Friday, I released the second single off the project, “Beta Car,” so give that a listen in the meantime! Also, if you can, it only costs $1 on bandcamp. Spotify now makes it next to impossible for smaller artists to get paid, but platforms like bandcamp allow us the ability to still make a living making art! Thanks for coming to my TED talk, lol. Again, I’m super stoked for everything coming in 2024, thanks for checking in with me and talk to y’all soon!

Interview by Blake Hall and Morgan Ciocca

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Answers edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

