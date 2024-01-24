For Saneit, Finding Her Groove Is “Automatic”

Chicago-rooted R&B artist Saneit is making her return to the Windy City for a sold-out show at City Winery on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Ahead of the show, she sat down with Vocalo host Bekoe to break down the show, new music and more.

Originally from the west side of Chicago, Saneit now resides in Los Angeles, making music and working as a celebrity hair braider — two professions that have allowed her to network in a range of social spaces, both in-person and through social media.

Saneit tapped into her networking skills as she geared up for her first Chicago performance of 2024, factoring in the heavy lift it would take to sell out a show. She employed the public relations and graphic design skills she acquired at Howard University, frequently posting flyers, skits and more on social media. She said almost anyone can get an audience to click on a link, but it takes a different skill set to sell tickets.

In addition to her educational and networking background, Saneit used her infectious personality to draw support from the “Neit Freaks,” the name she coined for her fan base. Stemming from her organizational tendencies — her sister used to call her a “neat freak” — the term also helps those who may be unsure of how to pronounce her name: Suh-neat.

After receiving the news that she had sold out City Winery, Saneit took to Instagram to thank her fans, saying: “Every day has been worth it. Every Tik Tok has been worth it. Every post has been worth it … Ask and you shall receive okayyy!!!! I’m just so grateful.”

“Somebody’s gotta show that it’s possible,” Saneit told Bekoe.

Saneit hinted at new music on the way, but wants to give her latest album, June 2023’s AUTOMATIC, its time in the spotlight.

Doors open for Saneit’s show at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 at City Winery Chicago (1200 W Randolph St, Chicago). Tickets are currently sold out. Find more information on City Winery’s website.

Keep up with Saneit on Instagram

Interview and audio production by Bekoe

Written introduction by Abigail Harrison

