Sandra Treviño Shares A Mix Of Latinx And Afro-atino Songs Of Resistance

Sandra Treviño of Enchúfate brings us a new mix of resistance.

In a divertion from her usual programming, Treviño uses music to speak on the intersectionality between Black and Brown lives in Chicago. After an impassioned call for Chicago’s Latinx community to recognize and erase their own anti-blackness, she dives into an empowering and bold mix of Latinx and Afro-Latino artists.

“Play it loud and proud and repeat: no justice, no peace.”