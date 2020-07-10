Sandra Treviño Shares The Musical World Of Gabby Moreno & Pierre Cruz

Sandra Treviño of Enchúfate gets us dancing with her newest mix.

One of the most soothing voices on the air is BACK and this time she comes to share with us some fresh music from the Latinx world. This week she shows us the folk and soulful music of Guatemalan artist Gaby Moreno and the Hip Hop multilingual fusion sounds of Montreal-based Pierre Cruz. From upbeat and uplifting anthems to laid back bops, Sandra continues to show that she does not miss.