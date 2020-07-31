Sandra Treviño Shares The Sounds Of Our Latinx Chicago

Every Friday, Sandra Treviño of Enchúfate helps us welcome in the weekend with musical musings from across the Latinx world. This week, Sandra shares the sounds of artists from our beautiful Chicago.

Sandra opens up with the local ensemble Mariachi Herencia De México, a group founded by Chicago teenagers hoping to inject some youth and newfound energy to traditional Mexican music. Sharing their rendition of the incredibly emotional Juan Gabriel classic, “Amor Eterno,” Sandra tells us the struggle of recording their second studio album while maintaining safe and responsible distancing.

Keeping the energy going, Sandra shares the music of Chicago-based Mexican group Así Así, showing us the dynamic and contrasting musical styles coming out of the Chicago music scene.

Listen below for Sandra Treviño’s entire segment!