Every Saturday at 2pm Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin get together to talk hip hop and nonsense. It’s a half-hour of laughs, context, and wisdom from some of the best in the game.

This week, the dynamic duo takes a look at the newest music we’ve seen released, and what we should expect to see as the year drives along.

Lil Durk parodying Kanye West in new music video for Kanye Krazy.

It’s a new year, and it seems like finally the floodgates of new music are starting to open. Chicago native Lil Durk has been making strides in the hip hop industry. From collaborating with Drake to founding his own record label, Durk continues to leave his mark in the rap world. One of his latest tracks, “Kanye Krazy,” takes a second to look at his influences and sharing with the world how he will continue to change the game.

In other news, legendary producer Madlib and Grammy-nominated The Alchemist seem like they’re playing a game of musical tennis, both releasing records that almost seem to counteract each other. And these new sounds are truly pushing the boundaries of what producing can really be.

Stream the full episode below!

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens