Sam Spiegel, Vic Mensa and Busta Rhymes Drop “Don’t Give Up”

Grammy nominated DJ/producer Sam Spiegel’s new single is just one of the 11-track Random Shit From The Internet Era, Speigel’s first full-length album in 10 years.

“Don’t Give Up,” as well as its accompanying video, is a glimpse into the life of dancer Nevaeh Meraz, sharing her journey of overcoming abuse, depression and suicide attempts, and finding comfort in dance. Spiegel has plans to release an entire short film detailing the dancer’s path, with “Don’t Give Up” as a brief teaser to the rest of the larger project.

“Don’t Give Up” tells a story of change and growth through music, and easy parallels can be drawn with Spiegel’s own life. This release also marks Spiegel’s return as a solo artist (previously working with production duo N.A.S.A.) making music that is entirely his own. Random Shit From The Internet Era is a collection of songs idealized years prior, finally getting released under Spiegel’s clean slate as a solo artist. To complete Spiegel’s transition into a solo artist, this release also brings a change to his stage name, now to be known as “Sam I.”

Busta Rhymes, Sia and Vic Mensa are all featured on “Don’t Give Up” as only a handful of the cavalcade of guests that appear on the album.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens