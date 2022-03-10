Featured image courtesy of Blue Star Properties and 16 On Center, via WBEZ.

Chicago has a rich history when it comes to music venues – The Chicago Theater, The Green Mill, Thalia Hall, to name a few. This summer, the Salt Shed will be added to the list. This new live music hotspot is situated in a surprising Chicago architectural icon: the Morton Salt building. Located on N Elston Avenue, most Chicagoans probably know this landmark from the gigantic “Morton Salt” sign on its metal roof, which can be seen from the 94.

Image via WBEZ. Paul Beaty / Associated Press

The site is being converted into a multi-use development for concerts, office space and research and development. It’s a hotbed of Chicago history, and our friends over at Curious City have already gone in-depth on a February podcast episode about the company’s founder, Joy Morton, and how the building earned its legendary status.

The venue already has eight shows scheduled beginning Aug. 3 including Jorja Smith, Mt. Joy (no relation to Joy Morton), Lord Huron, Fleet Foxes, Andrew Bird and more. With so much care put into retaining the warehouse’s iconic features, it’s sure to be a sight to behold for concertgoers — even though shows will take place outdoors and not inside the actual building.

Listen to the Feb. 25 episode of Curious City about the Morton Salt building below.

Written by George Chiligiris

