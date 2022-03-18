Chicago independent artist Saba released the music video for “Come My Way” Thursday — featuring Krayzie Bone of childhood inspiration Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Saba unveiled the music video for “Come My Way” on March 17, the third single dropped in advance of his February 2022 album Few Good Things. The video, directed by the madebyJAMES duo, is simple, finding Saba dancing outside alone as images of his friends, family and childhood flash through his mind.

“Come My Way” features Krayzie Bone of hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — a group, Saba explained in a statement, who have inspired him since childhood. In a February Genius video breaking down “Come My Way,” Saba said his dream for the record was always to get a Krayzie Bone feature.

“It’s hard for it to feel real,” he told Genius. “I remember the second I heard it I was like, ‘Damn, he spit the exact verse that I would have wanted him to spit.’ I sent it to my dad, my mom, my grandparents… ‘cause they was the ones that was watching me when I was a kid singing all the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony lyrics.”

Another title for “Come My Way” was “A Poverty Song,” as Saba outlines everyday aspects of poverty on Chicago’s west side — shouting out friends and family while acknowledging the grief and adversity they’ve faced.

“It’s such a neighborhood tale… I just wanted to tell that story, what that was like,” Saba told Genius. “It’s all of this, but it’s still so beautiful. It’s not dark. I wanted to offer the juxtaposition.”

“I feel like when we talk about tales and being in the hood, it’s always painted as this pitch black nightmare,” he continued. “There were beautiful days, where we’d just wake up and the first thing on our mind is playing basketball… That sense of nostalgic reflection is really at the heart of this song.”

Throughout the song Saba repeats, “All I’m doing [is] thinking how to get some money, and then we’ll be good,” — “A false statement,” he explains in the video’s YouTube description. “But one that I believed at a point, and many others believe right now.”

“It is a reality, not one I or anyone else can change, so this song is getting up the next day and getting to work, or getting to it however you provide, but just moving on in that fashion,” the description reads. “‘And then we’ll be good.’ Throughout whatever adversity, and challenges, and otherwise … comes our way.”

On March 9, Saba also earned his first RIAA certification with gold-selling “Photosynthesis,” featuring Jean Deaux, a standout track from his 2016 debut album Bucket List Project.

North American dates for Saba's Back Home Tour

