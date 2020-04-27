Run The Jewels Imagine A Hopeful, Classless World On “Ooh LA LA”

The Hip Hop super-duo are back with a brand new video, shot just weeks before stay at home orders went into place. The result is a message more political and timely than they ever could have imagined.

When El-P and Killer Mike, better known together as Run The Jewels, come together, we know it’s going to be good. This latest music video is no exception.

“Ooh LA LA” is the first new single for their highly anticipated new album RTJ4. Directed by Brian & Vanessa Beletic, the video is heavy with impressive features from hip hop legends Greg Nice, DJ Premier, Zack de la Rocha (Rage Against the Machine frontman). But more than anything, it’s an incredible commentary on resistance, humanity, and a classless world.

“We shot this video only a few weeks before the pandemic hit,” said the duo. “The fact that we got the chance to do it is damn near miraculous in hindsight.” Not only did they pull off a last-minute shoot, they also managed to create the perfect post-COVID anthem. The video imagines a world without the struggle of class. There’s piles of burning money and a fleet of dancers, all celebrating life without “arbitrary systems created by man.”

It’s a message that’s hit especially hard as millions of Americans have been laid off, small businesses across the country struggle, healthcare concerns slam hundreds of thousands, and poor neighborhoods are disproportionally impacted by the virus’s shockwaves. “This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system,” said RTJ. “No false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else.”

The duo is also doing their best to bring the message of community and hope past their video. They’ve been sharing weekly downloadable activity and coloring books (for free!) as well as a new line of t-shirts. All proceeds will go to their tour crew who are out of work at the moment.

The song was recently featured in Netflix’s Ozark season finale, making it the #5 most Shazam’d song in the country. You can listen to it here:

