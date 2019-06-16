Domingos en Vocalo: 6 must-see performances at Ruido Fest 2019

The fifth annual Ruido Fest has moved to Union Park this summer, but is steadfast in its tradition of curating an eclectic mix of Latinx music. This year, norteño and reggaeton acts are included in the bill alongside pop, rock, reggae performances and DJ sets.

Besides the most-awaited acts local, national, and international performances, we’ve got seis recomendaciones that you won’t want to miss during Chicago’s premier Latin Alternative festival (June 21-23, 2019).

VANESSA ZAMORA (México)

In the past five years, we have witnessed the artistic evolution of Vanessa Zamora, growing from a young promise to an exceptional composer. Vanessa’s latest album Tornaluna points in multiple directions creating her signature sound: the songs have the immediacy of pop, and the intimacy of a singer-songwriter’s confessions. It became one of our favorites of 2018, and we expect her live act to evoke deep emotions through warm and contagious melodies. —Jesús Echeverria

Set time: Friday, 7:45PM, Steel Stage.

TOMASA DEL REAL (Chile)

Tomasa del Real is the queen of reggaeton’s feminist offshoot known as neoperreo. Her lyrics and music have been ripping up social and sexual mores since she first arrived to the international Latin-alternative scene. Her live shows have the reputation of being as explosive as her songs, and we can’t wait to see her Chicago debut on Friday. —Jesús Echeverria



Set time: Friday, 9PM, Steel Stage.

VICTOR! (U.S.)

Chicago’s 18-year old Victor! or Victor Internet—the heartwarming synth-pop solo project of Victor Cervantes—represents the present of the local music scene made by the young Latinx generation. This Mexican-American artist will make an appearance at Ruido in the middle of his current U.S. tour with Cuco and Triathlon. Victor offers an ingenious sound influenced by pop, rock, R&B, and other music styles he heard growing up in a Mexican household with a mariachi father. He’s undoubtedly reshaping indie pop with skillful melody explorations and bilingual songs that speak of his generation. —Rocío Santos

Set time: Saturday, 3:30PM, Gold Stage.

DANI BANDER (México)

What does post-mariachi music sound like? Take a deep dive at the Steel Stage and catch the folk-rock hybrid sound of Mexico City’s Dani Bander—a gifted musician and longtime indie rock warrior, also known for being a founding member of La Banderville. Expect a 45-minute guitar-driven set, and sing along socially conscious songs that reveal an in-depth exploration of mariachi music with lyrics rooted in the Mexican identity—as heard on his two LPs: Malacopa (2017) and Blackout (2019). It could’ve been perfect if Flor de Toloache didn’t perform at the same time, and both acts shared the stage for a palomazo. —Rocío Santos

Set time: Saturday, 4:15PM, Steel Stage.

LOS VINAGRES (España)

Los Vinagres will bring rock-and-roll with a breeze from Las Palmas, Canary Islands. Kick off your Sunday with their thunderous rock volcánico in their first U.S. stop in the Midwest. This trio based in Madrid promises a frisky vibe en directo with a repertoire that will make you boogie to the rhythms of blues, garage-rock and sazón latino. Get into the festive spirit and listen to their LP Los Volcanes, songs about the life style as experienced by this popular young band, mujeres, love, desamor and playful thoughts. They assure you that “la fiesta será en un volcán.” —Rocío Santos

Set time: Sunday, 2PM, Gold Stage.

ELA MINUS (U.S.)

Ela Minus blurs the boundaries between indie music, modern composition, and electronic music. This Colombian-born/NY based multi-instrumentalist has navigated into a singular and unpredictable path since she began playing music in punk rock bands. Ela creates songs that showcase her experimental avant-pop side. We’ve seen Ela Minus perform in some of Chicago’s most intimate spaces surrounded by electronic gadgets and instruments, and we can attest that she has the ability to fill any space, as if she were a masterful electronic orchestra. —Jesús Echeverria



Set time: Sunday, 5:15PM, Steel Stage.

¡Nos vemos en el Ruido!

More about Ruido Fest: ruidofest.com