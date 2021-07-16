Record Store Day has returned! On Saturday, July 17th, hundreds of limited edition records will hit the shelves at independent vinyl shops nationwide.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Record Store Day split into two drops this year, with the first on June 12th.

Chicago is graced with more than 20 participating stores, so vinyl junkies shouldn’t have to travel too far to find these exclusive releases. Expect long lines of diehard vinyl enthusiasts hunting for their favorite records.

Record Store Day’s website has the full list of releases. Pay attention to the number of copies pressed of each record — the less made, the harder they will be to find.

Record Store Day is crucial to independent record stores in this time of digital streaming, online ordering, and the pandemic that was particularly harsh for small businesses. On this year’s first Record Store Day drop, Beverly Records on Chicago’s South Side had their largest day of sales in their 54 years open.

This is a day to shop local and help save an industry that has been turning folks on to new and exciting sounds for generations. Support your independent record stores!

Below are some of our favorites from the July 17th drops for Record Store Day.

Dinner Party – Desert

Dinner Party is a supergroup showcasing the eclectic minds of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington. This record follows up on their previous release, expanding on those tracks with features from Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Cordae, Rapsody and many more. This is soulful hip-hop at its finest and boasts collaborations between some of today’s most creative producers.

Denzel Curry & Robert Glasper – Live From Leimert Park

Two great innovators in their respective genres, rapper Denzel Curry and keyboardist Robert Glasper continue to look forward and create new fusions between hip-hop, jazz, funk and rock. This 7-inch picture disk features two songs the pair recorded together at a live performance in 2020. If you haven’t heard Glasper and Curry together, I would definitely recommend you change that. Their collaborations harness a new, almost mysterious air of musical power.

Roy Brooks – Understanding

Roy Brooks was a master percussionist known for his willingness to experiment with new instruments and contemporary sounds. He has become revered for his work with musicians like Yusuf Lateef and Horace Silver, but his frontman records stand out with sheer explosiveness. Understanding is a three-LP set presenting an over two hour performance from 1970. Additionally, all proceeds from this release will go to nonprofit organization Detroit Sound Conservancy, which supports “the preservation, education, conservation and placekeeping of the Motor City’s musical heritage.”

Miles Davis – CHAMPIONS: Rare Miles from the Complete Jack Johnson Sessions

Miles Davis brought together an unbelievable lineup to record music for a documentary on legendary boxer Jack Johnson. Featuring Wayne Shorter, John McLaughlin, Dave Holland, Keith Jarrett, Herbie Hancock and many more, this record has Miles at his funkiest and most brash. These tracks have never before been released on vinyl, and the record’s iconic cover and bright yellow disc make it a must-have for Miles fans.

EARTHGANG – Strays With Rabies

Atlanta duo Earthgang are know for their unique brand of hip-hop and their outrageous style. Allmusic describes them as “[carrying] the torch of boundary-pushing, somewhat psychedelic rap from innovators like OutKast and Future.” This will be the first time their 2015 record Stray With Rabies is pressed on vinyl.

Ann Peebles – This Is Ann Peebles

Ann Peebles became an icon of southern soul music in the ’70s with hits like “I Can’t Stand The Rain” and “I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down.” This is a reissue of her debut album, which has been out of print since its original release in 1969 and has become extremely rare — the only one for sale on Discogs is asking $600. This is powerful Memphis soul so filled with heart you can almost feel it beating.

Tad – Inhaler

Another record that’s been out of print since its original release — albeit, in a very different style of music — grunge pioneers Tad are reissuing their third album Inhaler for Record Store Day. Though never achieving the same success as many of their Seattle contemporaries, Tad have become a cult band for fans of heavy underground rock. Inhaler is a loud, raw, ugly and relentless trip back to grittier side of the ’90s.

Various Artists – Songs For You, Volume 2

This is the second volume of the Songs For You collection, a partnership with Vans intended to financially support U.S. Black-owned record stores. Along with raising money, the record is meant to showcase Black creativity in a wide range of musical styles. Volume 2 features Run the Jewels, Curtis Mayfield, Pop Smoke, Otis Redding and more.

Various Artists – Funk 70

One of the most unique collections of this Record Store Day, Soul Jazz Records is releasing a box set of “seriously rare, killer and classic funk tunes.” The five 7-inch singles included in the box set have been remastered and pressed with exact replicas of their original labels. Some of the tracks include the most sampled song of all time, “Amen, Brother” by The Winstons, and the massive groove “Dap Walk” by Ernie and the Top Notes, Inc.

Written by Erik Anderson

