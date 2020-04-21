Roy Kinsey Took Over Vocalo’s Airwaves (And Our Hearts)

Reader, librarian, rapper, and now part-time Vocalo takeover-er: Chicago musician Roy Kinsey is known to wear many hats.

Our old friend took over Vocalo’s airwaves on Monday, April 20. He shared some soothing songs to help us slog through self-isolation, as well as tracks off of his latest release, Kinsey: A Memoir, which explores his experiences as a gay black man.

Taking over our airwaves was nothing new for Kinsey, who had his own radio show for four years while at DePaul University for undergrad! As he puts it, “Radio RoyAL” was back!

It was a night of good vibes and better music. In times such as this, when it can be all too easy to feel isolated and alone, it’s comforting to know we’re all in this together. And if you want to relive it, or if you weren’t able to join the party, there’s no need to fear. Kinsey was kind enough to put together a playlist of all the tunes he played last night, which you can listen to here: