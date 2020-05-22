Vocalo Radio

Local Label Rosebud Allday Drops Mixtape “Buds Vol. 1”

Written by on May 22, 2020

artworks-4Y1AX7YQwtvIkr2S-Y737EQ-t500x500

 

The Chicago label and studio makes it their priority to let new artists experiment with their own creativity and sound.

Though the doors of this Northside studio have temporarily closed, this has become an opportunity for them to feature the talent that is boiling within.

With more than a dozen artists represented by the label, “Buds Vol. 1” acts as a way to highlight the sheer talent that each artist brings to this collective. Each has made a name for themselves, but by bringing them together we get a Pollock-style explosion of creativity; a potpourri of musical genius

“Buds Vol. 1” features a dozen of Chicago artists, all working together for an inventive and genre-breaking experience. With each track feeding off the previous one and preparing us for the next, this front-to-back powerhouse of talent is something to be reckoned with.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens

