Ric Wilson’s Tweet Now Has A Billboard And A Donation To Brave Space Alliance

Chicago star Ric Wilson (also known as Disco Ric) is now on a billboard speaking the truth.

His tweet reads “The liberation of Black trans women leads to the liberation of all Black people. This isn’t an opinion.” And now, instead of existing only in the online space, this particular tweet is on a giant billboard on 15th and Ashland here in Chicago. But always one to go beyond performative activism or words alone, Ric also demanded that Twitter donate $5,000 to Chicago’s Brave Space Alliance.

He’s long been an activist for the most marginalized, and has been saying that we need to protect Black trans women if we ever want to move forward. And he’s also been raising money for months. In a tweet yesterday, he announced he’s raised over $100,000 since March. If you’d like to help his efforts, he asks that you consider buying his merch or donating to his music.

Hey whats up since March I've done hella livestreams and raised over 100k funds for different organizations/other people & lowkey made no money other than Bandcamp. So this Black Out Tuesday buy a shirt or donate some bread. Ima do a live stream tonight.https://t.co/Q61q2JIxOL — disco ric (@RicWilson) July 7, 2020

When we last spoke with Ric, we were discussing his latest EP and the lack of touring available right now. You can check out that interview here.

Written by Shelby Kluver