Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Ric Wilson’s Tweet Now Has A Billboard And A Donation To Brave Space Alliance

Written by on July 8, 2020

Chicago star Ric Wilson (also known as Disco Ric) is now on a billboard speaking the truth.

His tweet reads “The liberation of Black trans women leads to the liberation of all Black people. This isn’t an opinion.” And now, instead of existing only in the online space, this particular tweet is on a giant billboard on 15th and Ashland here in Chicago. But always one to go beyond performative activism or words alone, Ric also demanded that Twitter donate $5,000 to Chicago’s Brave Space Alliance.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you !!!! @ricwilsonisme

A post shared by Brave Space Alliance (@bravespacealliance) on

He’s long been an activist for the most marginalized, and has been saying that we need to protect Black trans women if we ever want to move forward. And he’s also been raising money for months. In a tweet yesterday, he announced he’s raised over $100,000 since March. If you’d like to help his efforts, he asks that you consider buying his merch or donating to his music.

When we last spoke with Ric, we were discussing his latest EP and the lack of touring available right now. You can check out that interview here.

Follow Ric on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

Written by Shelby Kluver

 

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Dehd Reflects On The Inevitability Of Time With “Month”

July 8, 2020

0

MoCP Reopens With Exhibition On Puerto Rico’s Contemporary History

July 8, 2020

0

Same Old New School 12: Graffiti, Kanye, Megan Thee Stallion & Pop Smoke

July 8, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

MoCP Reopens With Exhibition On Puerto Rico’s Contemporary History

Thumbnail
Previous post

Same Old New School 12: Graffiti, Kanye, Megan Thee Stallion & Pop Smoke

Thumbnail