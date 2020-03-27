Rich Robbins Drops Brand New “Retrograde”

Chicago-based Rich Robbins has us looking back at ourselves from a not-too-distant future with new track.

Is Mercury in retrograde? I don’t know. But these times of isolation and quarantine have sparked a new sense of introspection into all of us. With an airy, almost ethereal, sound, Robbins invites us to look back unto ourselves and our lives, deciphering if we’re doing okay. With an easy flow and a grooving beat, “Retrograde” is perfect for a quiet day of reflection.

